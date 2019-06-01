Bharat Rasayan standalone net profit declines 17.20% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 40.73% to Rs 272.23 crore

Net profit of declined 17.20% to Rs 29.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 35.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 40.73% to Rs 272.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 193.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.44% to Rs 111.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 98.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 24.75% to Rs 992.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 795.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

272.23193.44992.18795.3117.5919.7718.8619.8943.5836.75173.79150.1739.3232.42156.90133.7529.4135.52111.5398.32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)