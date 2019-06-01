Bharat Rasayan standalone net profit declines 17.20% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bharat Rasayan standalone net profit declines 7.54% in the December 2018 quarter
Bharat Bijlee standalone net profit declines 80.29% in the March 2019 quarter
Bharat Electronics standalone net profit rises 67.62% in the December 2018 quarter
Bharat Financial Inclusion standalone net profit rises 50.49% in the March 2019 quarter
Bharat Financial Inclusion standalone net profit rises 49.47% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 40.73% to Rs 272.23 croreNet profit of Bharat Rasayan declined 17.20% to Rs 29.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 35.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 40.73% to Rs 272.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 193.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 13.44% to Rs 111.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 98.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 24.75% to Rs 992.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 795.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales272.23193.44 41 992.18795.31 25 OPM %17.5919.77 -18.8619.89 - PBDT43.5836.75 19 173.79150.17 16 PBT39.3232.42 21 156.90133.75 17 NP29.4135.52 -17 111.5398.32 13
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU