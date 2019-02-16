Bharat Rasayan standalone net profit declines 7.54% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 0.48% to Rs 189.56 crore

Net profit of Bharat Rasayan declined 7.54% to Rs 21.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 23.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 0.48% to Rs 189.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 188.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales189.56188.66 0 OPM %20.8023.79 -PBDT35.1842.58 -17 PBT30.8338.40 -20 NP21.3523.09 -8

Sat, February 16 2019. 09:29 IST

