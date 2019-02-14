Bharat Seats standalone net profit declines 53.77% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 6.86% to Rs 203.40 croreNet profit of Bharat Seats declined 53.77% to Rs 2.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 6.86% to Rs 203.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 218.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales203.40218.39 -7 OPM %4.706.20 -PBDT9.1213.44 -32 PBT3.858.75 -56 NP2.705.84 -54
