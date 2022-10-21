Bharat Wire Ropes standalone net profit rises 1335.51% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bombay Wire Ropes reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Consumer complaint online legal advisory firm plans to reach every corner of the country with affordable consumer rights services
Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Life Insurance, Adani Power in focus
FastInfo Group relaunches online RTI application for free as a token of appreciation towards the society under the leadership of Rajesh Kewat
Dhir & Dhir Associates successfully convenes 2nd Virtual Legal Marathon on ESG
-
Sales rise 58.55% to Rs 149.67 croreNet profit of Bharat Wire Ropes rose 1335.51% to Rs 15.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 58.55% to Rs 149.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 94.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales149.6794.40 59 OPM %20.8713.57 -PBDT25.916.93 274 PBT20.721.52 1263 NP15.361.07 1336
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU