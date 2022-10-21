JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

IIFL Securities consolidated net profit declines 22.74% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Bharat Wire Ropes standalone net profit rises 1335.51% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 58.55% to Rs 149.67 crore

Net profit of Bharat Wire Ropes rose 1335.51% to Rs 15.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 58.55% to Rs 149.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 94.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales149.6794.40 59 OPM %20.8713.57 -PBDT25.916.93 274 PBT20.721.52 1263 NP15.361.07 1336

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 08:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU