Bharat Wire Ropes standalone net profit rises 1335.51% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 58.55% to Rs 149.67 crore

Net profit of Bharat Wire Ropes rose 1335.51% to Rs 15.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 58.55% to Rs 149.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 94.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.149.6794.4020.8713.5725.916.9320.721.5215.361.07

