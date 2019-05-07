Bharti Airtel consolidated net profit rises 29.31% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Net profit of Bharti Airtel rose 29.31% to Rs 107.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 82.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.23% to Rs 20602.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 19394.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 62.74% to Rs 409.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1099.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 2.25% to Rs 80780.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 82638.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales20602.2019394.50 6 80780.2082638.80 -2 OPM %32.1635.63 -31.7336.38 - PBDT4184.805340.70 -22 16686.9023303.20 -28 PBT-1308.60441.60 PL -4660.604060.10 PL NP107.2082.90 29 409.501099.00 -63

First Published: Tue, May 07 2019. 17:39 IST

