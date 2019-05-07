Bharti Airtel consolidated net profit rises 29.31% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 6.23% to Rs 20602.20 crore

Net profit of rose 29.31% to Rs 107.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 82.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.23% to Rs 20602.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 19394.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 62.74% to Rs 409.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1099.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 2.25% to Rs 80780.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 82638.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

20602.2019394.5080780.2082638.8032.1635.6331.7336.384184.805340.7016686.9023303.20-1308.60441.60-4660.604060.10107.2082.90409.501099.00

