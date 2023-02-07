Bharti Airtel consolidated net profit rises 91.44% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.88% to Rs 35804.40 crore

Net profit of Bharti Airtel rose 91.44% to Rs 1588.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 829.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19.88% to Rs 35804.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 29866.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

