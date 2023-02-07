JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

India Tourism Development Corporation standalone net profit rises 1790.08% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Bharti Airtel consolidated net profit rises 91.44% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 19.88% to Rs 35804.40 crore

Net profit of Bharti Airtel rose 91.44% to Rs 1588.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 829.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19.88% to Rs 35804.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 29866.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales35804.4029866.60 20 OPM %50.5149.23 -PBDT13656.8011148.90 22 PBT4359.102601.70 68 NP1588.20829.60 91

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 17:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU