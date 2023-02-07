Bharti Airtel consolidated net profit rises 91.44% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 19.88% to Rs 35804.40 croreNet profit of Bharti Airtel rose 91.44% to Rs 1588.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 829.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19.88% to Rs 35804.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 29866.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales35804.4029866.60 20 OPM %50.5149.23 -PBDT13656.8011148.90 22 PBT4359.102601.70 68 NP1588.20829.60 91
