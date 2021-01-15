Bharti Airtel gallops 11% in five days

Bharti Airtel added 3.34% to Rs 599.55, extending its winning run to fifth consecutive trading session.Shares of Bharti Airtel have surged 11% in five trading days from its previous closing low of Rs 540.25 on 8 January 2021. The stock has rallied 57.34% from its 52-week low of Rs 381.05 hit on 19 March 2020.
The stock was in demand after MSCI said the weightage of Bharti Airtel stock in the MSCI Global Standard Indexes will be raised in the February 2021 quarterly review. Meanwhile, National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), on 12 January announced that the foreign investment limit for Bharti Airtel is increased to 100% from 49%.
Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel in a regulatory filing yesterday announced as divested its stake in Seynse Technologies held through Nettle Infrastructure Investments. The telecom operator did not announce the price at which shares were divested.
Bharti Airtel is a leading global telecommunications company with operations in 18 countries across Asia and Africa.
On a consolidated basis, Bharti Airtel reported a net loss of Rs 763.20 crore in Q2 September 2020 lower than net loss of Rs 23,044.90 crore in Q2 September 2019. Net sales jumped 22% to Rs 25,785 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
