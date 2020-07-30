JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Real Strips reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.58 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Bharti Airtel reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15933.10 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 15.43% to Rs 23938.70 crore

Net Loss of Bharti Airtel reported to Rs 15933.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2866.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 15.43% to Rs 23938.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 20737.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales23938.7020737.90 15 OPM %43.4839.71 -PBDT7598.805228.90 45 PBT372.00-1529.80 LP NP-15933.10-2866.00 -456

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 08:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU