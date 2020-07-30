Bharti Airtel reports standalone net loss of Rs 16461.80 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 17.27% to Rs 15049.20 crore

Net Loss of Bharti Airtel reported to Rs 16461.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1303.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 17.27% to Rs 15049.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 12833.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.15049.2012833.1040.8734.433970.302682.80-1344.00-2334.20-16461.80-1303.70

