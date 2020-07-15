Bharti Airtel, Verizon partner on Video-Conferencing tool

Bharti Airtel and Verizon announced a strategic alliance to bring secure, world-class video conferencing solutions to businesses in India.

As part of this partnership, Bharti Airtel will offer secure enterprise-grade video conferencing solutions under the brand name - Airtel BlueJeans - to enterprise customers in India, Bharti Airtel and Verizon said in a joint press release issued after market hours on Tuesday. Verizon is one of the largest communication technology companies in the world.

Shares of Bharti Airtel settled 0.4% higher at Rs 589.10 yesterday.

BlueJeans, Verizon's enterprise-grade video conferencing service, helps people communicate and collaborate across mobile, desktop, browser and conference rooms and has a long-standing history of providing simple, reliable and trusted solutions, while meeting the stringent security needs of banks, healthcare providers and other organizations.

The offering includes a cloud point of presence in India enabling low latency and improved quality of service for India-based customers. The technology will be fully integrated with Airtel's network, including its data centers, to ensure that customers are offered a state of the art, reliable and secure customer experience. Airtel BlueJeans will offer an integrated audio solution, giving its customers convenient dial-in options to join the meetings.

This alliance in India will bring Airtel and Verizon together to address the need for seamless and secure business collaboration as organizations move from office-based work to work from anywhere, the two companies said. The agreement initially covers BlueJeans Meetings, BlueJeans Events, BlueJeans Rooms and the BlueJeans Gateway for Microsoft Teams.

Bharti Airtel is a leading global telecommunications company with operations in 18 countries across Asia and Africa. In India, the company's product offerings include wireless services, mobile commerce, fixed line services, high speed home broadband, DTH, enterprise services including national & international long distance services to carriers. In the rest of the geographies, it offers wireless services and mobile commerce.

