JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Ujjivan Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 10.87 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Bharti Infratel consolidated net profit rises 10.76% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 2.18% to Rs 1733.20 crore

Net profit of Bharti Infratel rose 10.76% to Rs 648.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 585.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 2.18% to Rs 1733.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1696.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1733.201696.30 2 OPM %47.4047.03 -PBDT1184.301128.00 5 PBT919.70835.20 10 NP648.40585.40 11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 24 2019. 16:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements