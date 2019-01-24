Bharti Infratel consolidated net profit rises 10.76% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bharti Infratel consolidated net profit declines 6.05% in the September 2018 quarter
Bharti Infratel standalone net profit rises 10.83% in the September 2018 quarter
Bharti Infratel standalone net profit rises 8.55% in the June 2018 quarter
Bharti Infratel consolidated net profit declines 3.90% in the June 2018 quarter
DLF consolidated net profit rises 2869.05% in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 2.18% to Rs 1733.20 croreNet profit of Bharti Infratel rose 10.76% to Rs 648.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 585.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 2.18% to Rs 1733.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1696.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1733.201696.30 2 OPM %47.4047.03 -PBDT1184.301128.00 5 PBT919.70835.20 10 NP648.40585.40 11
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU