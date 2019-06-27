Bharti Infratel rises after foreign brokerage resumes coverage

rose 2.03% to Rs 276.50 at 12:50 IST on BSE after a reportedly resumed its coverage on the stock with overweight rating, citing stability in tenancy.

Meanwhile, S&P was up 195.68 points or 0.49% at 39,787.76.

On BSE, 73,000 shares were traded in counter, compared to a 2-week average of 31,000 shares. The share price hit an intraday high of Rs 278.05 and an intraday low of Rs 273.35. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 333.80 on 8 February 2019 and a 52-week low of Rs 241.80 on 4 October 2018.

Bharti Infratel's consolidated net profit fell 2.6% to Rs 607.60 crore on a 0.18% rise in net sales to Rs 1,675.80 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

is a provider of

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)