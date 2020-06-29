Bhartiya International consolidated net profit rises 537.14% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.50% to Rs 127.20 crore

Net profit of Bhartiya International rose 537.14% to Rs 4.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.50% to Rs 127.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 154.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.48% to Rs 21.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 19.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.65% to Rs 720.70 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 748.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

127.20154.18720.70748.008.204.727.797.388.064.8235.6037.444.662.2725.6229.324.460.7021.2719.79

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)