Bhartiya International consolidated net profit rises 537.14% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.50% to Rs 127.20 croreNet profit of Bhartiya International rose 537.14% to Rs 4.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.50% to Rs 127.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 154.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 7.48% to Rs 21.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 19.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.65% to Rs 720.70 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 748.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales127.20154.18 -17 720.70748.00 -4 OPM %8.204.72 -7.797.38 - PBDT8.064.82 67 35.6037.44 -5 PBT4.662.27 105 25.6229.32 -13 NP4.460.70 537 21.2719.79 7
