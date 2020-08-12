Bhartiya International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 25.15 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bhartiya International consolidated net profit rises 537.14% in the March 2020 quarter
Janaushadhi Kendras achieved sales of Rs 52 cr in April despite lockdown
PM interacts with PMBJP beneficiaries in J-K, ensure scheme will reach every village
In Latur rally, men take pledge to protect women from crime
Jan Aushadhi Yojana has provided great relief to patients belonging to economically weaker sections: Union minister
-
Sales decline 62.58% to Rs 63.77 croreNet loss of Bhartiya International reported to Rs 25.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 3.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 62.58% to Rs 63.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 170.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales63.77170.41 -63 OPM %-34.897.91 -PBDT-27.078.55 PL PBT-29.606.34 PL NP-25.153.72 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU