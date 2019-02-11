Bhartiya International standalone net profit rises 44.33% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 32.12% to Rs 164.48 crore

Net profit of Bhartiya International rose 44.33% to Rs 2.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 32.12% to Rs 164.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 124.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales164.48124.49 32 OPM %7.035.01 -PBDT6.104.65 31 PBT4.232.96 43 NP2.801.94 44

First Published: Mon, February 11 2019.

