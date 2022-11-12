Bhaskar Agrochemicals standalone net profit rises 22.81% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 15.60% to Rs 23.21 croreNet profit of Bhaskar Agrochemicals rose 22.81% to Rs 2.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 15.60% to Rs 23.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 27.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales23.2127.50 -16 OPM %15.779.64 -PBDT3.251.98 64 PBT2.951.71 73 NP2.101.71 23
