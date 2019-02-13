JUST IN
Aruna Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.63 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Bhilwara Spinners standalone net profit rises 14600.00% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 2.00% to Rs 1.02 crore

Net profit of Bhilwara Spinners rose 14600.00% to Rs 4.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 2.00% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.021.00 2 OPM %-25.49-4.00 -PBDT-0.100.06 PL PBT-0.100.06 PL NP4.410.03 14600

Wed, February 13 2019. 11:21 IST

