Bhilwara Spinners standalone net profit rises 14600.00% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bhilwara Spinners standalone net profit rises 387.50% in the September 2018 quarter
Bhilwara Spinners standalone net profit declines 11.54% in the June 2018 quarter
Board of Bhilwara Technical Textiles appoints CFO cum CS
Bhilwara Technical Textiles standalone net profit declines 9.09% in the December 2018 quarter
At 3.8 degrees Celsius, Bhilwara coldest in Rajasthan
-
Sales rise 2.00% to Rs 1.02 croreNet profit of Bhilwara Spinners rose 14600.00% to Rs 4.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 2.00% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.021.00 2 OPM %-25.49-4.00 -PBDT-0.100.06 PL PBT-0.100.06 PL NP4.410.03 14600
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU