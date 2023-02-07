Bhilwara Spinners standalone net profit rises 250.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 155.26% to Rs 0.97 croreNet profit of Bhilwara Spinners rose 250.00% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 155.26% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.970.38 155 OPM %-2.06-26.32 -PBDT0.050.04 25 PBT0.050.04 25 NP1.540.44 250
