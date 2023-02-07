Bhilwara Spinners standalone net profit rises 250.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 155.26% to Rs 0.97 crore

Net profit of Bhilwara Spinners rose 250.00% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 155.26% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.970.38-2.06-26.320.050.040.050.041.540.44

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)