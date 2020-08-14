Bhilwara Technical Textiles reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.86 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bhilwara Technical Textiles reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.53 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Bhilwara Technical Textiles standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the March 2020 quarter
Cabinet approves National Technical Textiles Mission
Govt approves National Technical Textiles Mission with Rs 1,480 cr outlay
Raj govt tightens curfew norms in Bhilwara; passes to media revoked
-
Reported sales nilNet loss of Bhilwara Technical Textiles reported to Rs 5.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales01.96 -100 OPM %0-4.08 -PBDT-5.850.62 PL PBT-5.850.62 PL NP-5.860.60 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU