JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sasken Technologies consolidated net profit rises 3.89% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

BIGBLOC Construction consolidated net profit rises 81.60% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 6.09% to Rs 49.54 crore

Net profit of BIGBLOC Construction rose 81.60% to Rs 7.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 6.09% to Rs 49.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 52.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales49.5452.75 -6 OPM %26.8513.82 -PBDT12.216.48 88 PBT10.725.00 114 NP7.704.24 82

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 07:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU