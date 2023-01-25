BIGBLOC Construction consolidated net profit rises 81.60% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.09% to Rs 49.54 crore

Net profit of BIGBLOC Construction rose 81.60% to Rs 7.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 6.09% to Rs 49.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 52.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.49.5452.7526.8513.8212.216.4810.725.007.704.24

