BIGBLOC Construction consolidated net profit rises 81.60% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.09% to Rs 49.54 croreNet profit of BIGBLOC Construction rose 81.60% to Rs 7.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 6.09% to Rs 49.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 52.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales49.5452.75 -6 OPM %26.8513.82 -PBDT12.216.48 88 PBT10.725.00 114 NP7.704.24 82
