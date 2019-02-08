Bijoy Hans reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 26.67% to Rs 0.11 croreNet Loss of Bijoy Hans reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 26.67% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.110.15 -27 OPM %-54.55-33.33 -PBDT00 0 PBT-0.02-0.02 0 NP-0.02-0.02 0
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
