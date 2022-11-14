Bijoy Hans reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
hmtv and The Hans India honored 75 doctors from across the country in the first-of-its-kind '75 Under 75' event in Hyderabad
Class On, ERP solution for schools, launches seven new features
Sharanam Infraproject & Trading reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Artson Engineering reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.66 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Genesis Deve. & Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.06 croreNet Loss of Bijoy Hans reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.060.06 0 OPM %-116.67-133.33 -PBDT-0.03-0.05 40 PBT-0.04-0.06 33 NP-0.04-0.06 33
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU