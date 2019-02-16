Bil Energy System reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.34 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 59.57% to Rs 2.28 croreNet profit of Bil Energy System reported to Rs 2.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 59.57% to Rs 2.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2.285.64 -60 OPM %134.21-9.40 -PBDT3.390.37 816 PBT2.34-0.70 LP NP2.34-0.70 LP
