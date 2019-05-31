Bilcare reports consolidated net loss of Rs 49.08 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 5.90% to Rs 796.74 croreNet loss of Bilcare reported to Rs 49.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 89.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.90% to Rs 796.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 752.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 453.31 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 199.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.87% to Rs 2997.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2778.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales796.74752.37 6 2997.012778.44 8 OPM %5.7910.78 -5.625.66 - PBDT11.3517.48 -35 -54.16-57.55 6 PBT-50.85-96.09 47 -432.52-473.74 9 NP-49.0889.63 PL -453.31-199.11 -128
