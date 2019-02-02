Bilpower reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.63 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet loss of Bilpower reported to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales02.77 -100 OPM %0-145.13 -PBDT-0.570.66 PL PBT-0.630.59 PL NP-0.630.46 PL
