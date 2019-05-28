Bilpower reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.91 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
RTCL reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Marsons reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.79 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Funny Software reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter
Speedage Commercials reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.25 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Madhuveer Com 18 Network reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Bilpower reported to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 4.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.80 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales01.16 -100 09.91 -100 OPM %0-467.24 -0-72.45 - PBDT1.97-4.51 LP 1.03-1.10 LP PBT1.91-4.57 LP 0.80-1.37 LP NP1.91-4.49 LP 0.80-1.45 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU