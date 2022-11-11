Bimetal Bearings consolidated net profit rises 474.07% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 24.35% to Rs 61.75 crore

Net profit of Bimetal Bearings rose 474.07% to Rs 4.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 24.35% to Rs 61.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 49.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.61.7549.667.842.727.792.556.121.054.650.81

