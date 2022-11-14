Binayaka Tex Processors standalone net profit rises 28.04% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bluechip Tex Industries standalone net profit declines 86.27% in the September 2022 quarter
Bluechip Tex Industries standalone net profit declines 1.89% in the March 2022 quarter
Sharad Fibres & Yarn Processors reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Crompton Greaves Consumer board to mull fund raising on 13 June
Crompton Greaves Consumer board OKs raising long-term funds
-
Sales rise 44.20% to Rs 76.24 croreNet profit of Binayaka Tex Processors rose 28.04% to Rs 2.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 44.20% to Rs 76.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 52.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales76.2452.87 44 OPM %5.084.35 -PBDT3.482.31 51 PBT2.501.53 63 NP2.421.89 28
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU