Inox Green Energy Services IPO subscribed 85%
Binayaka Tex Processors standalone net profit rises 28.04% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 44.20% to Rs 76.24 crore

Net profit of Binayaka Tex Processors rose 28.04% to Rs 2.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 44.20% to Rs 76.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 52.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales76.2452.87 44 OPM %5.084.35 -PBDT3.482.31 51 PBT2.501.53 63 NP2.421.89 28

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 17:29 IST

