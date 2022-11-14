Binayaka Tex Processors standalone net profit rises 28.04% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 44.20% to Rs 76.24 crore

Net profit of Binayaka Tex Processors rose 28.04% to Rs 2.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 44.20% to Rs 76.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 52.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.76.2452.875.084.353.482.312.501.532.421.89

