Binny Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.41 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Binny Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.51 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Binny Bansal quit Flipkart after Walmart's sexual-misconduct investigation
Binny reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.18 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Flipkart CEO Binny Bansal quits
Flipkart Group CEO Binny Bansal resigns after misconduct probe
-
Sales rise 18.85% to Rs 2.27 croreNet Loss of Binny Mills reported to Rs 3.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 3.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 18.85% to Rs 2.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2.271.91 19 OPM %24.2320.42 -PBDT-3.30-3.44 4 PBT-3.31-3.45 4 NP-3.41-3.51 3
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU