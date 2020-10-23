Biocon falls after Q2 PAT slips 23% YoY

-
ALSO READ
Stimulus package can help biotech sector become self-reliant: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
Biocon shares decline 2 pc after co reports fall in Q4 profit
Mazumdar-Shaw recognised among world s top 20 inspirational leaders in Biopharma
COVID-19 impact: Biocon Q4 net down 42 % at Rs 123 crore
Biocon reports 28% drop in Q1 PAT
-
Biocon fell 0.79% to Rs 426.10 after the company's consolidated net profit fell 23% to Rs 195.4 crore on 11.33% rise in net sales to Rs 1744.8 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.Net profit for Q2FY21 was impacted due to higher R&D expenses at Rs 148 crore (versus Rs 104 crore in Q2FY20) up by 42%, forex losses and higher staff & other expenses.
Profit before tax (PBT) in the first quarter stood at Rs 222.7 crore, down by 38.7% from Rs 363.3 crore in the same period last year. Total tax expense fell 77% year on year (YoY) to Rs 22.3 crore in Q2 September 2020.
EBITDA declined 8% to Rs 407 crore in Q2 September 2020 from Rs 441 crore in Q2 September 2019. EBITDA margin fell to 23% in Q2 September 2020 compared with 27% in Q2 September 2019.
Income from generics business increased 8% YoY to Rs 599 crore in Q2 September 2020, driven by a strong performance in generic formulations business in the US. In the API business, growth was largely driven by immunosuppressants and other speciality APIs.
Income from biosimilars business jumped 11% YoY to Rs 676 crore in Q2 September 2020 driven by sales of key biosimilars in developed as well as Most of the World (MoW) markets. Revenue from research services gained 12% YoY to Rs 520 crore in Q2 September 2020 driven by good performances in the Discovery Services and Dedicated R&D Centre businesses.
Commenting on the results, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, executive chairperson, Biocon said, "Consolidated revenue for Q2 FY21 increased 10% to Rs 1,760 Crore driven by 11% growth in Biosimilars, 12% in Research Services and 8% in Generics, businesses. EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 407 Crore and Net Profit (before exceptional item & discontinuing operations) was at Rs 174 crore. Our profitability was impacted on account of higher R&D expenses, staff costs, other expenses and forex losses. However, our core EBITDA margins stood at a healthy 32%, indicating sound operational performance. Our Insulin Glargine, Semglee, was commercialized in the U.S. by our partner Mylan, during the quarter, thus heralding our entry into the US Insulins market. With this launch, we have expanded our portfolio of Biosimilars and occupy a position of impactful influence in the Biosimilars segment."
Biocon is an innovation-led global biopharmaceuticals company committed to enhance affordable access to complex therapies for chronic conditions like diabetes, cancer and autoimmune.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU