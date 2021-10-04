Biocon Ltd continues to edge higher

Biocon Ltd is quoting at Rs 368.1, up 0.77% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 19.69% in last one year as compared to a 53.64% spurt in NIFTY and a 23.73% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Biocon Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 368.1, up 0.77% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.81% on the day, quoting at 17673.9. The Sensex is at 59269.77, up 0.86%. Biocon Ltd has risen around 1.83% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Biocon Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14587.65, up 1.99% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.02 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 28.64 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 369.95, up 0.82% on the day. Biocon Ltd is down 19.69% in last one year as compared to a 53.64% spurt in NIFTY and a 23.73% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 195.27 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

