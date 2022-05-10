Biocon Ltd down for fifth straight session

Biocon Ltd is quoting at Rs 331.1, down 2.2% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 14.59% in last one year as compared to a 9.98% rally in NIFTY and a 10.19% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

Biocon Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 331.1, down 2.2% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 16333.45. The Sensex is at 54647.08, up 0.32%.Biocon Ltd has lost around 5.76% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Biocon Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 8.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12785, down 1.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.07 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 32.51 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 330.65, down 2.51% on the day. Biocon Ltd tumbled 14.59% in last one year as compared to a 9.98% rally in NIFTY and a 10.19% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 470.56 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

