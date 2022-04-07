Biocon Ltd soars 0.56%, rises for fifth straight session

Biocon Ltd is quoting at Rs 352.25, up 0.56% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 14.76% in last one year as compared to a 19.38% spurt in NIFTY and a 9.61% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Biocon Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 352.25, up 0.56% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 17756.25. The Sensex is at 59387.21, down 0.37%. Biocon Ltd has risen around 5.32% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Biocon Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 7.62% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13758.45, up 0.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 29.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 28.37 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 353, up 0.53% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 364.69 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

