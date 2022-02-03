Biocon Ltd spurts 0.27%, rises for fifth straight session

Biocon Ltd is quoting at Rs 388.3, up 0.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 5.27% in last one year as compared to a 18.7% spurt in NIFTY and a 6.78% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Biocon Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 388.3, up 0.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 17681.1. The Sensex is at 59252.66, down 0.51%. Biocon Ltd has risen around 6.56% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Biocon Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13643.65, down 0.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 30.24 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 389.65, up 0.19% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 403.23 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

