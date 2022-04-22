Biocon Ltd up for third straight session

Biocon Ltd is quoting at Rs 381.7, up 2.07% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4% in last one year as compared to a 20.57% jump in NIFTY and a 2.74% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Biocon Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 381.7, up 2.07% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.58% on the day, quoting at 17291.65. The Sensex is at 57607.66, down 0.52%. Biocon Ltd has gained around 13.2% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Biocon Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.85% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13821.3, down 0.99% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 52.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 27.28 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 381.75, up 2.15% on the day. Biocon Ltd is down 4% in last one year as compared to a 20.57% jump in NIFTY and a 2.74% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 389.53 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

