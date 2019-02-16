JUST IN
Business Standard

Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 31.82% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 1470.33% to Rs 14.29 crore

Net profit of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals rose 31.82% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 1470.33% to Rs 14.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales14.290.91 1470 OPM %2.6631.87 -PBDT0.360.29 24 PBT0.290.22 32 NP0.290.22 32

