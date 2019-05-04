Biopac India Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.31 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 73.65% to Rs 2.92 croreNet Loss of Biopac India Corporation reported to Rs 3.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 3.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 73.65% to Rs 2.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 23.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 2.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 57.13% to Rs 20.24 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 47.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2.9211.08 -74 20.2447.21 -57 OPM %-28.77-7.58 --65.0715.48 - PBDT-2.03-2.31 12 -17.692.44 PL PBT-3.36-3.67 8 -23.13-3.02 -666 NP-3.31-3.28 -1 -23.12-2.70 -756
