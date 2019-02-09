Biopac India Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.01 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Biopac India Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.77 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Diligent Media Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.66 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Navkar Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Corporation Bank leads gainers in 'A' group
Volumes spurt at Vijaya Bank counter
-
Sales decline 67.62% to Rs 4.08 croreNet loss of Biopac India Corporation reported to Rs 7.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 67.62% to Rs 4.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 12.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales4.0812.60 -68 OPM %-107.8423.81 -PBDT-5.611.52 PL PBT-6.980.15 PL NP-7.010.11 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU