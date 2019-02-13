Birla Cable standalone net profit rises 210.22% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 74.39% to Rs 144.08 croreNet profit of Birla Cable rose 210.22% to Rs 15.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 74.39% to Rs 144.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 82.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales144.0882.62 74 OPM %17.7312.48 -PBDT24.6910.09 145 PBT21.228.09 162 NP15.174.89 210
