Birla Cable standalone net profit rises 210.22% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 74.39% to Rs 144.08 crore

Net profit of Birla Cable rose 210.22% to Rs 15.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 74.39% to Rs 144.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 82.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales144.0882.62 74 OPM %17.7312.48 -PBDT24.6910.09 145 PBT21.228.09 162 NP15.174.89 210

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 17:13 IST

