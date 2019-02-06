Birla Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 27.35 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 12.19% to Rs 1556.93 croreNet profit of Birla Corporation reported to Rs 27.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 21.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 12.19% to Rs 1556.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1387.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1556.931387.80 12 OPM %13.309.55 -PBDT125.4957.06 120 PBT41.93-25.22 LP NP27.35-21.84 LP
