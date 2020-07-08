Birlasoft climbs on partnering with Innoveo

Birlasoft rose 4.88% to Rs 95.70 after the company announced its partnership with Innoveo for digital solutions.

Birlasoft on Tuesday (7 July) announced its partnership with Innoveo, a leading global technology company, strengthening Birlasoft's domain and digital capabilities to rapidly deliver world class solutions with Innoveo's enterprise-level no-code platform.

Founded in Zurich in 2007, Innoveo is a global technology solutions provider. With operations in the US, Zurich, Valencia, Hong Kong and Budapest, Innoveo is the trusted provider for some of the world's largest insurance companies across 5 continents.

Shilpa Bhandari, SVP & global head, BFSI, Birlasoft, said: "Innoveo is a true pioneer in the no-code platform space. Their flagship product 'Innoveo Skye' is easy to configure and flexible to integrate. More than 100 applications have been built and delivered on this platform. Birlasoft is thrilled to partner with Innoveo and help our customers fast-track their digital journeys and roll out new applications at a fraction of the cost of traditional IT development."

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit fell 5% to Rs 69.05 crore on a 8.9% rise in net sales to Rs 907.07 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

Birlasoft is a multi-shore business application global IT services provider with a presence in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific and India. It operates development centres in the United States, China, Poland and India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)