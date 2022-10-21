Birlasoft consolidated net profit rises 11.56% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.83% to Rs 1192.08 crore

Net profit of Birlasoft rose 11.56% to Rs 115.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 103.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.83% to Rs 1192.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1011.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1192.081011.6914.7915.00167.82157.69147.16138.34115.05103.13

