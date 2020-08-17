Bisil Plast reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Specular Marketing & Financing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Anshuni Commercials reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter
B J Duplex Boards reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Silverpoint Infratech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Pioneer Agro Extracts reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 15.15% to Rs 0.28 croreNet Loss of Bisil Plast reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 15.15% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.280.33 -15 OPM %-3.57-15.15 -PBDT-0.01-0.05 80 PBT-0.01-0.05 80 NP-0.01-0.05 80
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU