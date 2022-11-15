BITS consolidated net profit rises 10.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.76% to Rs 0.19 crore

Net profit of BITS rose 10.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 11.76% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.190.17-42.115.880.100.110.090.100.110.10

