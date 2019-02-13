BITS standalone net profit rises 400.00% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 38.46% to Rs 0.18 crore

Net profit of BITS rose 400.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 38.46% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.180.13 38 OPM %33.33-30.77 -PBDT0.060.01 500 PBT0.050.01 400 NP0.050.01 400

First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 17:13 IST

