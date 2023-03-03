BJP retains Nagaland, Tripura; likely to support Sangma in Meghalaya

The BJP emerged victorious in the latest round of polls in three northeastern states. Tripura and Nagaland came under its belt with the help of allies. Meanwhile, the party is making efforts to form government in Meghalaya with Conrad Sangma.

In Tripura, the BJP won 32 seats and its ally, the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura or IPFT, one, cruising past the half-way mark of 30 to retain power.

In Nagaland, the BJP retained 12 seats, its ally Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party or NDPP won 25 to gain a second term with a huge mandate.

Meghalaya was heading for a hung house. Conrad Sangma's National People's Party was the single largest party with 26 seats while the BJP won two in the 60-member assembly. BJP may reportedly renew their alliance with Sangma to form government in Meghalaya.

The outcome meant that there will be no change of government in the three northeastern states in the results declared on Thursday. Assembly polls in the three states were held last month.

