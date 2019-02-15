JUST IN
Business Standard

BKM Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.40 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 90.80% to Rs 3.32 crore

Net loss of BKM Industries reported to Rs 10.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 2.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 90.80% to Rs 3.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 36.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales3.3236.08 -91 OPM %-125.9015.58 -PBDT-9.063.41 PL PBT-10.112.41 PL NP-10.402.08 PL

First Published: Fri, February 15 2019. 17:02 IST

