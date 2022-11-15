BKV Industries standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.56% to Rs 0.19 crore

Net profit of BKV Industries rose 100.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 5.56% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.190.1831.5816.670.060.030.060.030.060.03

