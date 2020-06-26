Black Rose Industries standalone net profit declines 5.63% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 19.09% to Rs 66.24 croreNet profit of Black Rose Industries declined 5.63% to Rs 4.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 19.09% to Rs 66.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 55.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 50.11% to Rs 19.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 18.17% to Rs 252.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 213.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales66.2455.62 19 252.29213.49 18 OPM %10.7312.69 -12.5510.81 - PBDT6.586.67 -1 29.9720.69 45 PBT5.846.15 -5 27.6418.58 49 NP4.194.44 -6 19.9513.29 50
