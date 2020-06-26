Black Rose Industries standalone net profit declines 5.63% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 19.09% to Rs 66.24 crore

Net profit of Black Rose Industries declined 5.63% to Rs 4.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 19.09% to Rs 66.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 55.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.11% to Rs 19.95 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 18.17% to Rs 252.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 213.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

66.2455.62252.29213.4910.7312.6912.5510.816.586.6729.9720.695.846.1527.6418.584.194.4419.9513.29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)