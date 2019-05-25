Black Rose Industries standalone net profit rises 26.14% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 7.79% to Rs 55.62 crore

Net profit of rose 26.14% to Rs 4.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.79% to Rs 55.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 51.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.09% to Rs 13.29 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.42% to Rs 213.49 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 184.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

55.6251.60213.49184.9712.6913.6210.8111.396.676.3520.6917.726.155.8418.5815.314.443.5213.2911.16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)