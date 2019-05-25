Black Rose Industries standalone net profit rises 26.14% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 7.79% to Rs 55.62 croreNet profit of Black Rose Industries rose 26.14% to Rs 4.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.79% to Rs 55.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 51.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 19.09% to Rs 13.29 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.42% to Rs 213.49 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 184.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales55.6251.60 8 213.49184.97 15 OPM %12.6913.62 -10.8111.39 - PBDT6.676.35 5 20.6917.72 17 PBT6.155.84 5 18.5815.31 21 NP4.443.52 26 13.2911.16 19
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
